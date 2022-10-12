Odia Film and TV actress Tilottama Khuntia passes away

Bhubaneswar: In a sad incident Odia Film and TV actress Tilottama Khuntia passed away on Wednesday evening. She died at the age of 49 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Tilottama Khuntia was a leading actress who have been seen performing ‘mother’ roles in Odia TV serials and films in last few decaded.

After her health deteriorated, she had been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on October 5. Today evening she reportedly breathed her last due to heart attack.

Tilottama Khuntia’s daughter is also a leading actress in Odia film and television industry. Her husband Himanshu Samal is a director, writer and dialogue writer. Devika Arundhati Samal and Anubhuti Samal are the two daughters of the actress.