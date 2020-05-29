Bhubaneswar: In a happy development it has been learnt that Odia film industry’s veteran actor Bijay Mohanty, who was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad following a cardiac arrest complian, is getting recovered.

As per reports the actor talked to his wife actress Tandra Mohanty on Friday. Actors, actresses and people related to Odia film industry are anxiously waiting for the recovery of Bijay Mohanty. Family members of the actor have thanked people of Odisha for their love for Bijay Mohanty. They have high hopes that the actor will soon recover and will start getting active in films.

It is to be noted that yesterday family members and villagers of Bijay’s native place in Kendrapara district had arranged a worship at the shrine of the family’s prime deity for his early recovery.

When it comes to films, Bijay Mohanty has more than 100 Odia films to his credit. He had started his career from ‘Chilika Tire’ (1977).