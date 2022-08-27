Odia film actor Babushaan talks with son on video call: Watch

Bhubaneswar: At a time when a controversy is going on involving Odia film actor Babushaan, his wife Trupti Satpathy and actress Prakruti Mishra, lately Babushaan was seen talking with his son for long through video call. Reportedly, he had made video call to wife Trupti and then played with his son and talked to the little one happily. This is to be noted that following the July 23 incident this is for the first time that the ‘Premam’ actor talked with his son Goan.

In the video we can see that the little kid is sitting on the lap of his mother. After coming of this video the fans of Babushaan are expecting that distance between Trupti and Babushaan is shortening. It can be expected that good days are coming in their married life.

It is to be noted on July 23, Babushaan and his wife got into an ugly brawl on a busy Bhubaneshwar Street with co-actor Prakruti Mishra.

The video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

In the video, Trupti was seen stopping Prakruti from boarding an auto-rickshaw and accused her of ruining her family, while Prakruti indicated that Trupti has lost her mental balance.

Following the incident cases and counter cases had been filed by both sides. However, after a couple of days Prakruti Mishra approached High Court to file a petition alleging lack of Police action on the FIR that had been filed earlier regarding the July 23 incident of Bhubaneswar.

Besides, the actress has also reportedly filed a defamation suit against Babushaan Mohanty and his wife Trupti Satpathy. She has claimed a huge amount of Rs. 5 Crore as compensation from the actor and his wife.