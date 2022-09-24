Odia film actor Babushaan falls sick: Wife Trupti visits hospital to enquire health condition

Bhubaneswar: Odia film actor Babushaan has been admitted to a private hospital in the capital city of Odisha after he fell sick few days back. His health condition is said to be improving. Meanwhile, the actor’s wife Trupti Satpathy visited the hospital today to enquire about the health condition of her husband. In a video she was seen helping Babushaan to get his health checked.

The visit of Trupti to the hospital is important because, she has reportedly been living at her father’s place after an incident of brawl involving the couple and actress Prakruti Mishra took place few days back. Meanwhile Babushaan had talked to his son on phone.

Talking to media Babushaan said that recently he had gone to Ladakh for film promotion. There he undertook extra mileage in bike riding for which oxygen level decreased in his body and he had fallen sick for which he has been admitted to the hospital. His health condition is fine, he also said.

It is to be noted that Babushaan, who has carved a niche for himself in Ollywood in lieu of his powerful acting was in news few days back.

Reportedly, on July 23, the actor and his wife got into an ugly brawl on a busy Bhubaneshwar Street with co-actor Prakruti Mishra.

The video of the act went viral on almost all social media platforms.

In the video, Trupti was also seen stopping Prakruti from boarding an auto-rickshaw and accused her of ruining her family, while Prakruti indicated that Trupti has lost her mental balance.