Odia Encyclopedia Jnanvritt launched in Bhubaneswar The encyclopedia is being produced and prepared by Binode Kanungo Centre of Excellence

Bhubaneswar: The first two published volumes of the latest Odia Encyclopedia Jnanvritt were released in the capital city on Wednesday. The encyclopedia is being produced and prepared in Odia Language by Binode Kanungo Centre of Excellence, a Charitable Trust dedicated to development of post-classical Odia.

When it comes to democratization of Knowledge Jnanvritt shows the way. A contemporary set of encyclopedia is the best tool to democratize knowledge among the masses and it empowers a language like no other tool. Jnanvritt is exactly a pointer in this regard – opined the intellectuals present in the ceremony.

This 10 volume Encyclopedia is going to be completed latest by end of 2021 and has been editorially planned as a teacher’s handbook also, informed its author and compiler, veteran encyclopedist Deepak Kanungo.

Guests present in the event opined that this set of books is the need of the day and should find place in every Odia home as well as all the educational institutions of the state.

At the outset, Dr Alok Kanungo, son of legendary late Binode Kanungo and a trustee of the Centre, described about its future programmes.