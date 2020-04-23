Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a UK based Odia doctor has lost his life to COVID 19.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Radharaman Sharma. He was a reputed doctor in the United Kingdom. Dr Sharma was based in London and an eminent consultant psychiatrist.

He was admitted to the hospital after he showed symptoms of coronavirus transmission.

Dr Sharma had passed MBBS from SCB Medical College and was also a student of Stewart School, Cuttack.

Noteworthy to mention, he was an active member of Odia Society of the UK.