Odia doctor loses life to COVId 19 in UK

By KalingaTV Bureau
4,916

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a UK based Odia doctor has lost his life to COVID 19.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Radharaman Sharma. He was a reputed doctor in the United Kingdom. Dr Sharma was based in London and an eminent consultant psychiatrist.

Related News

SOG, Maoists exchange fire in Odisha’s Balangir

Heavy rain with thunderstorm from tomorrow in Odisha: MeT…

Youth kills elder brother over family feud in Odisha’s…

Covid-19: Complete shutdown in Bhadrak, Jajpur, Balasore for…

He was admitted to the hospital after he showed symptoms of coronavirus transmission.

Dr Sharma had passed MBBS from SCB Medical College and was also a student of Stewart School, Cuttack.

Noteworthy to mention, he was an active member of Odia Society of the UK.

You might also like
State

SOG, Maoists exchange fire in Odisha’s Balangir

State

Heavy rain with thunderstorm from tomorrow in Odisha: MeT Dept

State

Youth kills elder brother over family feud in Odisha’s Sundergarh

State

Covid-19: Complete shutdown in Bhadrak, Jajpur, Balasore for 60 hours

1 Comment
  1. Susanta Kumar Pattnaik says

    Detol spirit is the best sanitizer (10-20/-)

    Reply

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.