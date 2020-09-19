Bijay Patnaik

Odia daily publisher Bijay Patnaik dies of Covid-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Publisher of a leading Odia daily- The Sambad, Bijay Kumar Patnaik passed away at a private-run hospital here in Odisha on Saturday.He was 62.

Family sources said,  Patnaik had tested positive for Covid-19  and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the State Capital for last one month. He succumbed to the deadly virus this morning.

Related News

Meet Ram Chandra Sahoo, the ‘Prakruti Bandhu’ of…

Birmitrapur IIC Lodges Harassment Complaint Against Husband…

Sex Racket Busted In Balasore, Three Detained

Eminent Odia Litterateur Bauribandhu Kar No More

Patnaik had joined The Sambad as its publisher since its inception in 1984 and had been continuing since then.

A pall of gloom has descended in the city following his sad demise.

You might also like
Nation

Polavaram Project: NGT accepts 8 recommendations of joint committee

State

Meet Ram Chandra Sahoo, the ‘Prakruti Bandhu’ of Odisha who loves trees…

State

Birmitrapur IIC Lodges Harassment Complaint Against Husband In Odisha

State

BJD MP Sasmit Patra presides over Rajya Sabha proceedings

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7