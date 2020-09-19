Bhubaneswar: The Publisher of a leading Odia daily- The Sambad, Bijay Kumar Patnaik passed away at a private-run hospital here in Odisha on Saturday.He was 62.

Family sources said, Patnaik had tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the State Capital for last one month. He succumbed to the deadly virus this morning.

Patnaik had joined The Sambad as its publisher since its inception in 1984 and had been continuing since then.

A pall of gloom has descended in the city following his sad demise.