Odia CRPF jawan dies in Bihar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jagatsinghpur: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan from Odisha reportedly died in Bihar yesterday. The deceased jawan has been identified as Amiya Ranjan Shetty of Pipalmadhab village in Tirtol Tehsil of Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district.

The security personnel reportedly collapsed suddenly at around 12 PM while he was on duty at Maheshwari village in Sono block of Bihar.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Sono where doctor declared him brought dead. The reason behind his death was probably massive heart attack as conveyed by the doctors who attended Shetty.

The CRPF jawan’s mortal remains is being brought to his native place where the last rites will be performed. He is survived by his two sons and wife.

