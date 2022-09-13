Odia couple from Cuttack killed in Secunderabad Hotel Fire Accident: Watch

Cuttack: In the tragic fire mishap incident of Secunderabad it has been learnt that a woman and her husband from Cuttack of Odisha were among the people who were killed. It is to be noted that 8 people were killed in the fire accident that took place in a hotel of Secunderabad in Telangana on Monday night.

On Monday night fire engulfed the Ruby Luxury Pride hotel in Secunderabad in which 8 visitors were killed and 10 persons sustained critical injury.

Meanwhile the deceased persons have been identified. The two persons from Cuttack who were killed in the mishap have been identified as Chandan Jethy and his wife Mitali Mohapatra of Mohanty Pada in Kafla Bazar area of Cuttack. The bodies of the couple have been kept at the Gandhi hospital.

As per reports, Chandan and Mitali had married on 2nd November 2020. They were living in Bangalore. They had gone in a trip to Hyderabad. Chandan was a software engineer and Mitali was an executive.

According to reports, the fire started in an electrical vehicle bike showroom and spread upstairs to a four-storeyed hotel.