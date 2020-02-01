odia couple

Odia Couple Celebrate 50th Anniversary In Unique Manner

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balangir: An Odia couple from Balangir has celebrated their Golden anniversary in an unique manner. They have set an example that many can and should follow.

This couple belongs to Kantabanji area and are involved in active community and social service.

Bijay Banshal and his wife Indu Bansal have made and oath to donate their body.

Related News

SOUTHCO To Follow CESU, Electricity Of Erring Customers To…

Odisha govt constitutes task force for coronavirus cases

Suspected Case Of Coronavirus In Phulbani, Shifted To SCB

Unidentified youth found dead in Marshaghai

On their 50th marriage anniversary they have taken the oath to donate their body after their death for medical research to the Bhimabhoi Medical College at Balangir.

This step of the couple has been much talked about and praised all over.

It is noteworthy that Bijay has already donated blood for more than 53 times till date.

Bijay believes that his step will inspire the youth and they will follow his footsteps.

You might also like
State

SOUTHCO To Follow CESU, Electricity Of Erring Customers To Be Disconnected

State

Odisha govt constitutes task force for coronavirus cases

State

Suspected Case Of Coronavirus In Phulbani, Shifted To SCB

State

Unidentified youth found dead in Marshaghai

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.