Odia Couple Celebrate 50th Anniversary In Unique Manner

Balangir: An Odia couple from Balangir has celebrated their Golden anniversary in an unique manner. They have set an example that many can and should follow.

This couple belongs to Kantabanji area and are involved in active community and social service.

Bijay Banshal and his wife Indu Bansal have made and oath to donate their body.

On their 50th marriage anniversary they have taken the oath to donate their body after their death for medical research to the Bhimabhoi Medical College at Balangir.

This step of the couple has been much talked about and praised all over.

It is noteworthy that Bijay has already donated blood for more than 53 times till date.

Bijay believes that his step will inspire the youth and they will follow his footsteps.