Cuttack: Famous Odia comedian Soumya Narayan Panda breathed his last at a private hospital in Cuttack. Soumya had been diagnosed with cancer and was being treated for the same.

He was famous for his on-screen name, ‘Litu Bhaina’ and ‘Mr Nonsense’. He was working as a Sanskrit teacher in Dhaipur Highschool at Athgarh.

He was also engaged in numerous cultural organizations. He was a very popular person and used to always wear a smile.

He had been diagnosed with cancer a few months back and lost his battle to it at a private hospital in Cuttack.