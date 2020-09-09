Bhubaneswar: Noted Odia Cinematographer Gagarin Mishra passed away today while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai.

He was 67-years old.

According to sources, Mishra was admitted to the hospital following a cardiac arrest.

The cinematographer had received Odisha film awards for Best photography in 2012 for his movie Nai Separi Kanaka Gori. He has also worked in many Odia films as well as Bollywood films. Odia films includes Phula Chandana and Nai Separi Kanaka Gori and Bollywood films include Betaab, Akayla,Chandni, Tezaab, Chaalbaaz,Pyaar ki Jeet, Jalwa, Ram-Avatar, Lamhe and Narshima.

He has also worked in National Geographic Channel.