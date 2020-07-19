Bhubaneswar: A team of three researchers, including Odia youth Aditya Kumar Padhi, has conducted a study on the existing drug ‘Umifenovir’ to know whether it can be used for treatment of COVID-19 infected patients with mild or moderate symptoms.

Aditya, aged 32 is a postdoctoral research fellow at Center for Biosystems Dynamics Reserach,RIKEN,Japan. The other two researchers are Aniruddha Seal, an integrated MSc student from NISER Bhubaneswar and Timir Tripathi, an assistant professor in North Eastern Hill University,Shillong.

Aditya, a native of Rayagada and son of a retired government servant, completed his BTech in biotechnology from Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Rourkela, in 2009 and PhD in biological sciences from IIT Delhi in 2016.

According to Padhi, Covid-19 has wreaked havoc across the world due to the unavailability of any successful therapeutics. In the absence of any clinically proven therapy, several existing anti-viral drugs are being used for Covid-19 treatment.

CSIR constituent lab CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow has secured approval for carrying out the Phase III trial of antiviral drug Umifenovir.

In India, Coronavirus is spreading like fire and many companies are working towards manufacturing the drug and vaccine for the treatment of COVID-19.

Umifenovir is a drug primarily used to treat influenza and with the dose of the drug the death toll of the Covid-19 patients has been successfully regulated in China and Russia.

The first phase and second phase trail has been conducted in India with the request of Council of Industrial Research(CSIR)-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) to analyse its efficacy in Indian patients.

The Phase III trial will be conducted at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), Era’s Lucknow Medical College & Hospital, and King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

If the third phase trail will be successful, CSIR-CDRI will liscensed the technology of manufacturing and marketing of the drug to Medizest Pharmaceuticals of Goa.