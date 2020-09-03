Odia actress Rani Panda helps out fire mishap victims in Odisha

Cuttack: Odia film, album, Jatra actress cum item girl Rani Panda is once again in news. But this time not for any controversy, rather she has earned applause in lieu of her work as a social worker.

The actress visited Mahanga area of Cuttack district in Odisha today to help out the fire mishap victims. Rani visited Jahala village and gave away new clothes and ration to the families who had faced fire mishap recently. She also provided financial help.

Later the actress visited Kantikiari area and distributed food materials including biscuits, chocolates and Kurkure packets to the children and then left for Kendrapara.

The actress, who has earned popularity in Odia film, album and Jatra is now planning to shift her base to Bollywood.