Odia actress Mousumi Nayak files complaint against female writer for forcing her to get into escort service

Bhubaneswar: Odia actress Mousumi Nayak has leveled a serious allegation against writer Banasmita Pati claiming that the latter forced her to get into the escort service and invest money in stock markets.

As per the complaint filed by Mousumi at the Chandaka Police station, Banasmita was allegedly forcing her to do flesh trade. Apart from this, the writer had forced the actress to invest money in stock markets and was allegedly not returning the money back.

Mousumi had earlier filed a complaint against Banasmita at the Infocity police station. However, she withdrew the complaint following a mutual understanding and the writer’s assurance to return the money. However, the actress filed the complaint yet again after she was threatened by writer.

“I feel very bad that our 12-year-old relationship ended because of her smartness and money mindedness. Banasmita is very younger to me but I considered her as my sister. She does business in her field and I do the same in my field. Many times she had given me moral and emotional support when my business was operating at loss. However, now I considered those things as ‘drama’ and a trap for money,” Mousumi alleged.

“For Banasmita, money is everything and what she did was only because of money. For money she can do anything,’’ she added.