Odia actress lands in trouble for allegedly duping youth

Bhubaneswar: While the allegation is yet to be ascertained Commissionerate Police has started an investigation into a matter against Odia actress Chinmayee Priyadarshini. A Mumbai based youth has alleged that the Ollywood actress duped him on the pretext of marriage.

As per complaint by Padmaraju of Mumbai, he gets introduced to the actress through a matrimonial site in April. Later both of them developed a friendship and then fell in love. In the meanwhile, the actress received money from Padmaraju for promotion for her film besides a few gifts. However, as per the youth, the actress later cut off all relationships.

In this matter, the youth has lodged a complaint with Odisha Police by sending an email to the DCP. After getting the complaint Police have started a probe. However, the truth of the allegation is yet to be ascertained. We have not so far got the reaction of the actress or Police in this matter.