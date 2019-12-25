Odia actress lands in trouble for allegedly duping youth

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: While the allegation is yet to be ascertained Commissionerate Police has started an investigation into a matter against Odia actress Chinmayee Priyadarshini. A Mumbai based youth has alleged that the Ollywood actress duped him on the pretext of marriage.

As per complaint by Padmaraju of Mumbai, he gets introduced to the actress through a matrimonial site in April. Later both of them developed a friendship and then fell in love. In the meanwhile, the actress received money from Padmaraju for promotion for her film besides a few gifts. However, as per the youth, the actress later cut off all relationships.

Related News
State

Pakistan Army spokesperson’s controversial tweet on Odisha

State

Vardhan urges Odisha CM to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme

State

Elderly Woman Selling Peanuts Run Over By Truck In Angul

State

Odisha: Tourist Swept Away In Bhimkund Waterfall

In this matter, the youth has lodged a complaint with Odisha Police by sending an email to the DCP. After getting the complaint Police have started a probe. However, the truth of the allegation is yet to be ascertained. We have not so far got the reaction of the actress or Police in this matter.

You might also like
State

Pakistan Army spokesperson’s controversial tweet on Odisha

State

Vardhan urges Odisha CM to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme

State

Elderly Woman Selling Peanuts Run Over By Truck In Angul

State

Odisha: Tourist Swept Away In Bhimkund Waterfall

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.