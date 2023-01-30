Odia actress files complaint against BMC Deputy Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: Odia actress Priyanka Das filed misbehaviour complaint against Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Deputy Commissioner Jogeswar Nayak.

Priyanka Das reportedly filed a complaint at Lingaraj police station against Nayak alleging that he misbehaved with her. Besides, he had offered her a role in an Odia movie with the condition that she must spend a night with him.

“I have been working in the industry since 2010. Didn’t I get a director and producer for a movie that I would work under him? It is true that he had paid me Rs 2 to 2.5 lakh to act in an album song, which has been already released. His wife was the producer of the video song. He had gone to my saloon and misbehaved with my employees,” Priyanka alleged while speaking to newsmen.

On the other hand, Nayak refuted Priyanka’s allegation saying that she has framed him to avoid paying back Rs 4 lakh she had allegedly taken from him. “She had taken money from me to repay the loan amount she had taken to open a salon. When I asked her to return the money in installments, she has been avoiding me since 2020. I was misbehaved when I went to her salon. So, I was forced to go to her house this morning to ask for the money,” he alleged

“I told the security to inform Priyanka Das that I have come for the money. However, I was physically misbehaved by her. Later, they called the PCR van,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lingaraj police detained the BMC Deputy Commissioner for interrogation based on the complaint of Priyanka Das.

