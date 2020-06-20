Odia actress Deepa Sahu Admitted to hospital in Critical condition

Bhubaneswar: Odia film and album actress Deepa Sahu has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in the capital city of Odisha on Saturday. She had been diagnosed with cancer.

As per reports, Deepa had been diagnosed with cancer six years ago. Since then she was fighting successfully witht the deadly disease.

On Saturday as her health condition worsened she was rushed to capital hospital in Bhubaneswar. Her health condition is said to be critical.

Deepa has a number of hit Odia music albums to her credit. Besides, she has successfully acted in a number of Odia TV serial and also has acted in some Odia films.