Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra donates Rs.1 lakh to CM Relief Fund for COVID 19

By KalingaTV Bureau
79

Bhubaneswar: Odia film actor Sabyasachi Mishra has donated an amount of Rs. 1 lakh (Rupees One lakh) to the chief minister’s relief fund to fight against Coronavirus pandemic. He handed over the check today. His fans have lauded Sabyasachi for it.

The Ollywood actor said that he also has plans to distribute cooked food to poor and needy people who are now in distress and facing utmost trouble to get two meals a day during the ongoing lock down in the state.

Related News

324 more cases registered for violating COVID-19 guidelines…

COVID 19: 3 Arrested for ‘Lock down’ Violation…

Kohli making most of quarantine, gets haircut from Anushka

Lockdown: Sundargarh Administration warns of strict action…

Sabyasachi, the ‘Pagalapremi’ actor has also appealed the privileged people to come forward to help out the needy ones, who are facing hardship to arrange their meals during this 21 days’ lock down across the country.

When it comes to films, in these days Sabyasachi is active in Telugu , Tamil and Bengali film industries other than Ollywood.

You might also like
State

324 more cases registered for violating COVID-19 guidelines in Odisha

State

COVID 19: 3 Arrested for ‘Lock down’ Violation in Cuttack dist of Odisha

Entertainment

Kohli making most of quarantine, gets haircut from Anushka

State

Lockdown: Sundargarh Administration warns of strict action against black marketing

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.