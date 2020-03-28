Bhubaneswar: Odia film actor Sabyasachi Mishra has donated an amount of Rs. 1 lakh (Rupees One lakh) to the chief minister’s relief fund to fight against Coronavirus pandemic. He handed over the check today. His fans have lauded Sabyasachi for it.

The Ollywood actor said that he also has plans to distribute cooked food to poor and needy people who are now in distress and facing utmost trouble to get two meals a day during the ongoing lock down in the state.

Sabyasachi, the ‘Pagalapremi’ actor has also appealed the privileged people to come forward to help out the needy ones, who are facing hardship to arrange their meals during this 21 days’ lock down across the country.

When it comes to films, in these days Sabyasachi is active in Telugu , Tamil and Bengali film industries other than Ollywood.