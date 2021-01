Bhubaneswar: The veteran Odia actor Rabi Mishra passed away on Wednesday morning.

He had complained of chest pain in the evening yesterday and was admitted in a private hospital at Bhubaneswar yesterday. He later died of a heart attack.

He was 64-years-old at the time of his death. He has acted in many TV serials and stage shows.

He was currently a part of a telly series ‘Gopal Rahasya’.