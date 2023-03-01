Odia Actor Pintu Nanda dies while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Popular Odia actor Pintu Nanda breathed his last late on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad. He was 45.

Pintu Nanda was suffering from Liver related ailments since long. After his initial treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar he was shifted to New Delhi’s Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) recently and was slated to undergo liver transplantation.

However, the actor was shifted to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad from New Delhi as the organ donor was not unavailable. A pall of gloom descended on the Odia film industry fraternity following Nanda’s death.

