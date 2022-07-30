Odia actor Babushan to celebrate birthday with wife, son today!

Bhubaneswar: Today is Babushan’s birthday. Amid the controversy involving actress Prakruti Mishra and wife Trupti Satpathy, Odia film actor Babushan is likely to celebrate his birthday today with wife and son. Yesterday, he had said that he would celebrate the birthday with Trupti and son.

As per reports, yesterday late at night Babushan cut a cake to celebrate his birthday amid presence of Odia film director Ashok Pati and his family members.

However, like he had said yesterday to media, he will celebrate birthday with wife and son today. This is important for the family of the actor because if everything goes well, his family life will again be fine from his birthday today. Yesterday, his uncle had visited Trupti’s house to resolve the matter.

It is to be note that Babushan is in discussion these days in Odisha following an incident that took place on July 23 at Satya Vihar area of Bhubaneswar, in which his wife Trupti was seen fighting with him and actress Prakruti Mishra.

It is to be noted that on July 23rd this month, Odia actor Babusan Mohanty, his wife, and co-actor Prakruti Mishra got into an ugly fight on a busy Bhubaneshwar Street and the video went viral.

In the purported video, Babushaan’s wife Trupti was seen assaulting her husband and actress after catching them together in a car. She was also seen trying to pull Prakruti’s hair as she tried to escape.

Trupti also stopped Prakruti from boarding an auto-rickshaw and accused her of ruining her family, while Prakruti indicated that Trupti has lost her mental balance.

A few hours after the incident, actress Prakruti’s mother, Krushnapriya Mishra, lodged a complaint at the Kharavela Nagar police station.

When it comes to films, Babushaan was seen sharing screen space with Prakruti in the recent Odia movie “Premam”.