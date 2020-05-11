Bhubaneswar: Odia film actor Ardhendu Sahu and his newly wed wife Pallabi Maharathi donated Rs. 3 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The couple handed over the cheque to Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

In the fight against deadly Coronavirus many film stars have come forward to donate. Not only in Bollywood, in regional industries as well, film celebs have donated.

Ardhendu is married to Pallabi, the daughter of Pipili MLA Pradeep Maharathy.

Earlier also Ardhendu had donated Rs. 1 lakh to the family of martyr Manoj Sahu who was martyred in the Pulwama attack.

When it comes to films, Ardhendu has worked in Odia films like ‘A Aa Harsei’, ‘Tapori’, ‘Blackmail’ and ‘Mu Paradesi Chadhei’.