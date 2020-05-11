Odia actor Ardhendu, Pallabi Maharathi donate Rs 3 lakh to CM’s Relief fund

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odia film actor Ardhendu Sahu and his newly wed wife Pallabi Maharathi donated Rs. 3 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The couple handed over the cheque to Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

In the fight against deadly Coronavirus many film stars have come forward to donate. Not only in Bollywood, in regional industries as well, film celebs have donated.

Ardhendu is married to Pallabi, the daughter of Pipili MLA Pradeep Maharathy.

Earlier also Ardhendu had donated Rs. 1 lakh to the family of martyr Manoj Sahu who was martyred in the Pulwama attack.

When it comes to films, Ardhendu has worked in Odia films like ‘A Aa Harsei’, ‘Tapori’, ‘Blackmail’ and ‘Mu Paradesi Chadhei’.

You might also like
State

East Coast Railway issues advisory for passengers on special trains operation

State

20 more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha; Tally rises to 414

Entertainment

When ‘questionably dressed’ Shahid planted a kiss on Mira’s cheek

State

COVID-19: Bhubaneswar AIIMS’ four doctors, two attendants sent to quarantine

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.