Odisha Civil Service exams to be held in Odia

Bhubaneswar: The state government has decided to conduct Odisha Civil Service (OCS) exam in Odia language. All the phases of the OCS exam that is prelims, mains and viva-voce will be held in Odia also.

Likewise, the question paper will be prepared in both Odia and English language. Examinees can write the exam either in English or in Odia. The OCS exam will be conducted in UPSC format. This has been decided by the state government.

The State administration has also issued a guideline to OPSC regarding the same. In accordance to this decision, all the questions of different subjects can be answered in Odia.

Earlier, students were allowed to write answers in Odia only for the Odia paper. The option of writing answers in Odia was not available for other subjects.

The candidates have been demanding for the conduct of OAS exam in Odia language since a long time. Institute of Odia Studies and Research has repeatedly informed the state government regarding the same.

It is noteworthy that, The Odisha Public Service Commission has announced the date for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2021.

Candidates interested for applying can check details by visiting the official site of OPSC.

“The Commission has decided to conduct the Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2021 on 16.10.2022 (Sunday) in five zones i.e. Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur…,” read the official notice.

Find Details Here:

Paper 1: General Studies

Timing: 10 am to 12 noon

Total 100 objective-type questions will multiple choice answers

Subject Code: 01

Paper 2: General Studies

Timing: 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Total 80 objective-type questions will multiple choice answers

Subject Code: 02