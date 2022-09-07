OCS 2020 written exam results by this weekend

OCS 2020 written exam results likely to be out by this weekend

By Himanshu 0

Bhubaneswar: The result of the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examination 2020 is likely to be published by this weekend. Besides, the interviews are likely to be started by third week of September.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Chairman Satyajit Mohanty informed it in a tweet on Wednesday. Taking to twitter Mohanty wrote, “OCS 2020 written results are likely to be published by this weekend. Interviews to start by third week of Sept. Look out for details in the website. Best wishes.”

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of OPSC www.opsc.gov.in for details.

You might also like
State

Hanging body of B Tech student recovered from house in Bhubaneswar

Education

Students to earn two degrees in Australia and India with MoU between University of…

State

Girl student of standard I critical after hit by car in Odisha’s Dhenkanal

State

CM felicitates Kho Kho Champion Team Odisha Juggernauts

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.