OCS 2020 written exam results likely to be out by this weekend

OCS 2020 written exam results likely to be out by this weekend

Bhubaneswar: The result of the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examination 2020 is likely to be published by this weekend. Besides, the interviews are likely to be started by third week of September.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Chairman Satyajit Mohanty informed it in a tweet on Wednesday. Taking to twitter Mohanty wrote, “OCS 2020 written results are likely to be published by this weekend. Interviews to start by third week of Sept. Look out for details in the website. Best wishes.”

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of OPSC www.opsc.gov.in for details.