OCPL issues notification for various posts, check details

The Odisha Coal and Power Limited (OCPL) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of several posts. The eligible and interested candidates can apply online.

The selected candidates will be given permanent appointments by the Odisha Coal and Power Limited (OCPL).

OCPL recruitment 2021 vacancy details

Important dates

Beginning of online application: October 9, 2021

Last date for online application: October 30, 2021 (5 pm)

Name and number of OCPL recruitment 2021 vacant posts

Senior Assistant Manager (Mining): 2

Assistant Manager (Mining): 3

Assistant Manager (Electrical): 1

Senior Manager (Mechanical): 1

Additional General Manager (Civil/Infra): 1

Age limits:

Max Age (As on 09- 10- 2021) in years

Assistant Manager (Mining): 45 years

Assistant Manager (Electrical): 45 years

Senior Manager (Mechanical): 50 years

Additional General Manager (Civil/Infra): 50 years

How to Apply for OCPL recruitment 2021:

After applying online on the official website, the candidates will have to take the printout of the application and send the hard copy and send it along with requisite documents to Head (HR), Odisha Coal and Power Limited Zone-A, Ground floor, Fortune Towers, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar, Odisha – 751023 by November 6, 2021 (5 pm).

Salary of OCPL recruitment 2021:

Assistant Manager (Mining): Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700

Assistant Manager (Mining)/ Assistant Manager (Electrical): Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500

Senior Manager (Mechanical): Rs 78,800 to Rs 2,09,200

Additional General Manager (Civil/Infra): Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900

Selection Process of OCPL recruitment 2021: