oca t20 match
oca t20 match underway

OCA Inter-District Senior Men’s T20 League, Kicks Off Today

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) Inter-District Senior Men’s T20 League is underway today. 32 teams are participating in the event and have been divided into 6 groups.

The matches in the tournament will continue till 22 December. The matches are being played without spectators keeping in mind the Covid restrictions.

All the matches will be held in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Among these players four will be selected for the Sayed Mustaq Ali T20 League scheduled to be held in January next year.

Out of the players, 84 will be selected for the Odisha Cricket League scheduled to start from 26 December.

 

