Obscene Video Goes Viral in Odisha, 2 Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Ganjam: After an obscene video of a lady went viral on social media police yesterday arrested two youths from Bhanjanagar in connection with the incident.

The arrested youths have been identified as Ranjit Sahu and Sagar Sahu of Badangi village.

According to police, Sagar was in love with this lady and had captured some private moments in his mobile. Later, Ranjit uploaded an obscene video of the girl on the social media platform.

After the  video  went viral, the lady lodged a complaint at the Tarasinghi police station. After investigation the police arrested both the youths.

You might also like
State

BJD Leader Diptikanta Parika Killed In Road Accident In Odisha

State

Two Odisha Government Officials Under Vigilance Net

State

Mo Bus service in Odisha to operate daily with restrictions; Know route details

State

PG exams of Ravenshaw, Utkal University to be held online

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7