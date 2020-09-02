Ganjam: After an obscene video of a lady went viral on social media police yesterday arrested two youths from Bhanjanagar in connection with the incident.

The arrested youths have been identified as Ranjit Sahu and Sagar Sahu of Badangi village.

According to police, Sagar was in love with this lady and had captured some private moments in his mobile. Later, Ranjit uploaded an obscene video of the girl on the social media platform.

After the video went viral, the lady lodged a complaint at the Tarasinghi police station. After investigation the police arrested both the youths.