OBC survey in Odisha to continue till June 6

Bhubaneswar: The survey of social and educational conditions of people belonging to 208 other backward classes (OBC) section in Odisha will continue till June 6.

The Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes, which is conducting the survey in all 314 blocks and 114 civic body areas both online and offline modes in the State, had set May 27 as the last day of the survey. However, it extended the deadline of the survey in view of the ongoing scorching heat wave conditions. It has urged the people to submit their details to the enumerators.

People can also register their details for the survey online (www.oscbc.odisha.gov.in) free of cost. In offline mode, heads of the families or any senior person can provide family data at the survey counters set up at the Anganwadi centres and schools. Anganwadi workers and teachers have been engaged as enumerators.

The survey is being done to collect information with a questionnaire on the kind of houses they live in, their livelihoods, access to infrastructure, hospitals, schools, markets, colleges, etc.

