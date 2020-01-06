Photo: TOI

Odisha Civil Service Exam 2018 result announced; Debashis Panda tops

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Result of the Odisha Civil Services examinations for the year 2018 was announced Monday evening.

A total number of 218 candidates have been provisionally selected for appointment to various State government civil services. As many as 72 female candidates have successfully cleared the civil services examination this year.

Debashis Panda has come up as the topper in the examination while Rituparna Mohapatra has topped among the female candidates and secured second position in the topper list. The third place has been secured by Akash Kumar Panda.

Odisha Civil Services examinations are conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

“I was studying for six hours a day. And I have got the fruit of my hard effort. The blessings of my parents and almighty brought me the success,” said Panda the topper.

While Santoshini Das secured the 4the position,  Narayani Priyadarshini Panda stood fifth in the toppers’ list of the Odisha Civil Services Examinations.

