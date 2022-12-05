OAPF constable found hanging inside government quarters in Kalahandi

Bhubaneswar: An Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF) constable was found hanging inside his government quarters in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Monday.

The deceased identified as Debraj Naik (32), a resident of Nandahandi in Nabarangpur district. He was posted at Daspur Police Outpost under Golamunda police limits.

Naik was residing alone in the government quarters while his family was in Nandahandi. The actual reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained.

Police have recovered the body and have started an investigation into the matter.