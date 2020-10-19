NVS Recruitment 2020 is underway; Apply soon for free of cost

This is a golden opportunity for those who want to do jobs in Navodaya Vidyalaya. There are going to be many vacancies in Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Let us tell you that NVS has invited applications for recruitment to many other posts including Staff Nurse and Teacher. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts before October 31, 2020.

Before applying, the candidates must read the notification through the official website or the following link. Complete information related to the job such as the required qualification, selection process, how to apply, details of the posts etc. are being given below.

Post Details

Total Number of Posts: 96

Staff Nurse (Female): 21 posts

Music Teacher: 13 posts

Art Teacher: 17 posts

PET (Male): 20 posts.

PET (Female): 13 posts

Librarian: 12 posts

Important date

Last date to apply: October 31, 2020

Age limit: The age limit of the candidates on these posts will be set as per the guidelines of NVS committee.

Pay scale:

Rs 22000 rupees per month on the posts of Staff Nurse (Female) and up to Rs 26250 per month on all teacher posts

Educational Qualification: The educational qualification for the candidates has been determined differently according to the posts. For detailed information related to this, click on the notification link.

How to apply: Interested candidates download and fill the application form for NVS Recruitment 2020 and copy all the documents required. Along with the application form notification, you will get it. Notification has set different addresses for all posts. Send your application form to the given addresses. The notification link is given in the next slide.

Application fee: Candidates will not have to pay any kind of application fee.

Selection Process:

Selection of candidates for these posts will be done on the basis of written examination and interview.

Click here to read the official notification and download the application form.

Click here for the official website.