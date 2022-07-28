Nursing Student Found Dead In Class Room In Gajapati Of Odisha

student dead gajapati

Gajapati: In a shocking incident, reported from Gajapati district of Odisha a nursing student has been found dead inside a classroom on Thursday.

According to reports, the girl was a student of private a nursing college called Karan Nursing College at Ranipentha, a suburb of Parlakhemundi, Sadramakhuma.

She was studying BSc Nursing and was in her first year. She has been identified as Akhila Behera of Gopalpur village.

Her body was recovered from the lecture room of her college.

The police has seized the body and sent it for post mortem, An unnatural death case has been registered.

The Parlakhemundi police have started an investigation into whether it was suicide or murder.

