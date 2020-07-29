Balasore: A nursing student committed suicide in Balasore district of Odisha, yesterday. The incident took place in Barikpur village under Bahanaga block in this district.

The deceased was identified as Rebati Singh and was the daughter of Rabindra Singh of the same village. She studied in a private nursing college in Bhadrak.

According to sources, Rebati stayed at home, as her college was closed under covid-19 regulations. As Rebati’s father was a farmer, her entire family stayed in the agricultural fields throughout the day. The family returned home in the evening.

However yesterday, as Rebati’s family returned home after farming, they found her body hanging on the fan of the ceiling. The family rescued the body and rushed to the nearby Soro Government Hospital.

The doctors who attended her, declared her dead. The family informed the matter to the police, who reached the hospital as soon as possible. The Police asked the hospital authorities to conduct an autopsy on the body.

The cops are currently investigating the matter and further information in this case is awaited.

However, the reason of suicide is yet to be ascertained.