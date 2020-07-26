Bhubaneswar: Two women nurses in Bhubaneswar have been arrested as they had duped many on the pretext of providing nursing jobs. With the Covid crisis many have lost their livelihood, duping people of their hard earned money in such times is truly inhuman.

Two nurses in such times of crisis have duped people of their money and promised to provide them with a nursing job in the reputed hospital, AIIMS Bhubaneswar. These two women nurses have been caught red-handed by the Airfield police in Bhubaneswar.

Both of them were employed as staff nurses at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. They were caught while accepting an amount of to lakh rupees near Kolathia area under Khandagiri Police limits.

The persons who were to hand over the money for the job had informed the police before hand and as the two nurses came to take the money they were caught by the police.

Further details on the women and their whereabouts are awaited.