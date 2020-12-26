nurses across odisha to don black batches
Representational Image (Credits: Telegraph India)

Nurses Across Odisha To Don Black Batches From Tomorrow As A Mark Of Protest

By WCE 4

Bhubaneswar: All the nurses in Odisha will don black batch on their arms from tomorrow till January 1, 2021 as a mark of protest revealed Odisha Nursing Employees Association’s State Secretary Pravati Mohanty in Bhubaneswar during press meet on Saturday.

The Association has also revealed that the nurses will protest in front of every medical colleges and hospitals from Jan 2 to Jan 4, 2020 throughout the state for service related issues.

However, the nurses will continue their duty so that the protest does not impact any patient admitted in the medical institutions, revealed Pravati Mohanty during the press meet held today.

