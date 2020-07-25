Number of beds at COVID hospitals in Bhubaneswar to be increased by 1500

Bhubaneswar: Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha government today said that the number of beds at COVID hospitals in Bhubaneswar will be increased by 1,500.

COVID-19 Observer for Bhubaneswar, Anu Garg said that testing of more people in Bhubaneswar is priority. Hence, a target has been set to undertake 1,400 tests per day in the Odisha Capital.

Garg also said that a slum strategy is being implemented for Bhubaneswar. Accordingly, an active surveillance is being done in slums to know symptoms and presence of outsiders. The number of rapid response teams (RRTs) has been increased from 9 to 15 for extensive testing in the city, she added.