nude pictures viral odisha
Representational Image, Credits: Indian Express

Nude Pictures Of Minor Girl Goes Viral In Odisha, Accused Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mahanga: The nude pictures of a minor girl had been made viral by a youth belonging to Purushottampur village under Lalitgiri Panchayat in Mahanga police limits of Cuttack district in Odisha.

According to reports a youth belonging to Purushottampur village identified as Deepak Kumar Nayak had clicked nude pictures of the girl and posted them on a social media platform.

Related News

4340 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 1,96,888

Prithvi Short Range Ballistic Missile Successfully Tested…

Youth’s Body Found Inside Temple Premises In Odisha

Senior Congress Leader Sk.Matlub Ali No More

He had also threatened to kill the family of the girl as they refused to marry her off to him. The mother of the girl had filed a complaint in the Mahanga police station in this regard.

The girl on the other hand was trying to commit suicide after the incident came to light, her family members however rescued her well in time.

The Mahanga police has successfully nabbed the accused and is investigating further into the matter.

 

You might also like
State

Four In Puri Among Sixteen New COVID Deaths In Odisha

State

4340 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 1,96,888

State

Prithvi Short Range Ballistic Missile Successfully Tested Off The Coast Of Odisha

State

Youth’s Body Found Inside Temple Premises In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7