Mahanga: The nude pictures of a minor girl had been made viral by a youth belonging to Purushottampur village under Lalitgiri Panchayat in Mahanga police limits of Cuttack district in Odisha.

According to reports a youth belonging to Purushottampur village identified as Deepak Kumar Nayak had clicked nude pictures of the girl and posted them on a social media platform.

He had also threatened to kill the family of the girl as they refused to marry her off to him. The mother of the girl had filed a complaint in the Mahanga police station in this regard.

The girl on the other hand was trying to commit suicide after the incident came to light, her family members however rescued her well in time.

The Mahanga police has successfully nabbed the accused and is investigating further into the matter.