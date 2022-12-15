Nuclear capable Agni V ICBM launched off Odisha coast

Bhadrak: Nuclear capable Agni V Inter Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) was test fired from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha’s Bhadrak district today.

The nuclear capable Agni V ICBM has a target range of 5500-km. It has the capacity of carrying a warhead of around 1,500 kg.

India, which began developing the Agni series of missiles back in 1989, is reportedly developing the Agni VI missile. It is expected to have a target range of around 8000 km.

Notably, only seven countries namely the US, Russia, China, North Korea, UK, France and Israel have ICBM technology.