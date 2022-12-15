Nuclear capable Agni V ICBM launched off Odisha coast

The nuclear capable Agni V ICBM has a target range of 5500-km.  It has the capacity of carrying a warhead of around 1,500 kg.

Bhadrak: Nuclear capable Agni V Inter Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) was test fired from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha’s Bhadrak district today.

India, which began developing the Agni series of missiles back in 1989, is reportedly developing the Agni VI missile. It is expected to have a target range of around 8000 km.

Notably, only seven countries namely the US, Russia, China, North Korea, UK, France and Israel have ICBM technology.

