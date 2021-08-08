Nuapada CDVO under Vigilance scanner in Odisha, Rs 2,77 lakh cash recovered

Nuapada: The Vigilance sleuths on Sunday conducted raid at CDVO (Chief District Veterinary Officer) house and his official residence at Nuapada and seized unaccounted cash of Rs 2,77 lakh from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Trilochan Dhala.

On basis of reliable information, the Vigilance team led by DSP Satyban Mahananda along with his team kept a vigil on Trilochan’s movement and intercepted him at around 1 am, while he was enroute to Cuttack. During the raid, the anti-corruption officials seized unaccounted cash of Rs 2,77 lakh from him.

Raids were carried at his ancestral home in Naraj, Cuttack and his govt quarters and office in Nuapada.