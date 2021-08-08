Nuapada CDVO under Vigilance scanner in Odisha, Rs 2,77 lakh cash recovered

By WCE 1
vigilance raid in odisha

Nuapada: The Vigilance sleuths on Sunday conducted raid at CDVO (Chief District Veterinary Officer) house and his official residence at Nuapada and seized unaccounted cash of Rs 2,77 lakh from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Trilochan Dhala.

Related News

Odisha: Hospital senior assistant caught red handed in…

ECMO Facility at SCB Hospital Cuttack from Aug 15

On basis of reliable information, the Vigilance team led by DSP Satyban Mahananda along with his team kept a vigil on Trilochan’s movement and intercepted him at around 1 am, while he was enroute to Cuttack. During the raid, the anti-corruption officials seized unaccounted cash of Rs 2,77 lakh from him.

Raids were carried at his ancestral home in Naraj, Cuttack and his govt quarters and office in Nuapada.

You might also like
State

BMC seals Unit-4 Non-veg market for Covid norms violation

State

Petrol and diesel prices remain constant for third consecutive day in Bhubaneswar,…

State

Gold price remains constant in Bhubaneswar on Sunday; Check 22 carat and 24 carat…

State

With 1,243 new infections, Odisha sees rise in Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.