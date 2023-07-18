Nuapada: Bear attack on forest officials leaves one dead, 3 injured

Nuapada: In an unfortunate incident, one forest officials was killed while three others were injured after being attacked by a bear in Odisha’s Nuapada today.

A team of four forest officials reached the Bijakhaman Forest under Komna range after getting information about a bear. However, the wild animal attacked them while they were trying to disperse it. All of them sustained critical injuries following the attack.

Some locals rescued the injured forest officials and admitted them at Komna Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. Later, they were shifted to the Nuapada District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) as their conditions deteriorated further.

However, one of the injured forest officials breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the government hospital.

