Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has ordered for the relaxation of shutdown in the jurisdiction of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC).

The state government’s ordered came on the wake of ‘Nuakhai’, which is an important mass agrarian festival observed throughout the districts in the western part of the State, falls on August 23 (Sunday).

The government in a notification said that the citizens can observe the said festival in their premises without causing any congregation at any place in accordance with the lockdown orders.

Besides, it has requested the people to maintain all safety protocols, such as social distancing, wearing masks, proper sanitisation, etc.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the government has imposed the weekend shutdown till August 31 in view the increasing number of COVID cases in RMC area.