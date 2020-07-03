Nuagaon in Bhubaneswar declared as COVID containment zone

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday declared Nuagaon as containment zone amid spike in the COVID-19 positive cases in the area.

The BMC officials,the decision to declare Nuagaon as containment zone was taken after five members of a family in the area were tested positive for Covid-19. So far, 10 persons of the area have been tested positive for COVID-19.

The containment zone is as follows.

i. From Nuagaon Homeopathic Dispensary to the houses of Laxmidhar Sahu and Bhubanananda Jena.

ii. From the houses of Laxmidhar Sahu and Bhubanananda Jena to the houses of Sudarshan Sahu and Shankar Sahu.

iii. From the houses of Sudarshan Sahu and Shankar Sahu to Nuagaon Homeopathic Dispensary.

Officials said that no public will be allowed to move into the containment zone and the inhabitants within the containment zone need remain in home quarantine till further orders.

“All the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain in home quarantine. All the shopping establishment of whatsoever nature shall be closed immediately. The supply of essentials and medical requirement will be ensured through various teams formed by BMC. All the Govt. and private institutions located within the boundary of the containment zone are hereby closed forthwith,” read an official order of BMC.