Nua Khai 2023: Western Odisha celebrates Agricultural festival today

Sambalpur: ‘Nua Khai’ the much awaited festival of Western Odisha is here. The festival’s highlight is the observance of an auspicious ritual known as “Lagna,” which is scheduled to take place between 10:27 AM and 10:42 AM today.

According to reports, the ‘Lagna’ for offering Nabanna (newly-harvested rice) to Goddess Samaleswari, the presiding deity of Sambalpur.

The Trust Board responsible for the Maa Samleswari Temple, has meticulously organized all the necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth and joyous festival experience for the devotees.

In addition to the main priest of Maa Samleswari, two other priests will be in attendance to conduct the rituals and ceremonies that are an integral part of Nuakhai.

This year Nua Khai will be celebrated on September 20, 2023. It falls on a special day called Bhadraba Shuklapakhya Panchami, which usually comes after Ganesh Chaturthi.

Nuakhai is a festival where people celebrate by eating the first crops of the season. This includes new rice, fresh vegetables, and fruits that are in season.

In the Odia language, “Nua” means new, and “Khai” means to eat, so Nuakhai is all about enjoying delicious food.

Mostly, Nuakhai is celebrated in Western Odisha, including places like Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Sundergarh, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Boudh, and Angul.

It’s a very important festival in Odisha because it marks the harvest season, and people celebrate it by showcasing Odia culture and enjoying traditional food.

The highlight of Nuakhai is the first harvest of rice, known as “Nabanna,” which plays a central role in the celebrations.

During Nuakhai, the people in the region express their gratitude to their gods and goddesses for giving them excellent crops, ample rainfall, and good weather for farming.

The main part of Nuakhai celebrations involves offering the newly harvested crops to their deities, performing various rituals, and then having a big family feast and celebration all on the same day.

But the tradition of Nuakhai Bhet Ghat is also important. It happens the day after Nuakhai when people gather with their family members and relatives to exchange visits and well-wishes. It’s a way to strengthen family bonds and share the joy of the harvest festival with loved ones.