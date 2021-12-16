NTSE Scholarship 2021: Selected students to get more than Rs 1250 monthly, check details

The Odisha government had invited applications are invited for State Level National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) Stage-I, 2021-2022 to select 259 candidates for National Level Talent Search Examination Stage-II, 2021 from eligible students studying in Class X in recognized schools located in the state of Odisha.

The National Talent Search Examination, 2021-2022 shall be conducted in two stages.

Stage-I: State Level National Talent Search Examination shall be conducted for the selection of candidates to National Talent Search Examination.

Stage-II: National Level Talent Search Examination shall be conducted by NCERT for candidates selected through Stage – I.

NTSE Scholarship 2021 examination fees

The candidates are not required to pay any examination fee. However, they shall have to bear their own expenses for coming and going to Examination Centre to appear at the examination.

NTSE Scholarship 2021 eligibility

Students studying in Class X during 2021-2022 in any recognized schools of Odisha are eligible to appear National Talent Search Examination Stage-I. They must have passed Class IX Annual Examination securing at least 60% of marks or equivalent for General, OBC and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and 55% for reserved categories (SC, ST, and PH). There shall be no domicile restriction.

For ODL students: Students registered under Open Distance Learning (ODL) will also be eligible for the scholarship, provided the student is below the age of 18 years (as on 1st July of the particular year), the student is not employed and she/he is appearing in class X examination for the first time.

NTSE Scholarship 2021 State Quota for Odisha

259 candidates shall be selected for National Level Talent Search Examination. Within this quota, there shall be 27% reservation for OBC, 15% reservation for SC, 7.5% for ST, 10% for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) those who have not been covered under the reservation scheme for SCs/STs/OBCs, 4% for physically challenged candidates.

NTSE Scholarship 2021 examination subjects

The State Level NTSE, 2021-2022 consists of Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). The distribution of No of items, marks and duration (time) shall be as follows:

NTSE Scholarship 2021 selection procedure

To sit in Stage-II examination of NTS, the qualifying mark is 40% in each individual paper, i.e. MAT and SAT. For reserved category, i.e. SC/ST/PH category the qualifying mark is 32% in each paper. The Merit List shall be prepared on the basis of the total marks secured in MAT and SAT.

Stage II: The Stage II NTS Examination is conducted by NCERT, New Delhi

NTSE Scholarship amount

There are 2000 scholarships for the entire country. Awardees of NTS Examination shall receive scholarship up to Ph.D. level in Basic Sciences, Social Sciences and Commerce, and Post-Graduation level in Engineering, Medicine, Management and Law subject to satisfactory academic progress. The rate of scholarship is indicated below:

Scholarship of Rs 1250.00 per month for Class XI and XII

Scholarship of Rs 2000.00 per month for under graduates and post-graduates.

Amount of scholarship for Ph.D. in accordance with the UGC norms.

How to apply for NTSE scholarship 2021

The candidate can fill up the Online Application Form by logging www.ntse.scertodisha.nic.in. After filling up of the Application Form online, he/she is required to take the printout of the same and submit it in the concerned School/Institution.

The head of the institution shall validate & forward it to the concerned District Education Officer. The District Education Officer shall allot the Examination Centre, scrutinize and verify all the documents and put the auto-generated Eleven-digit roll number and validate the Online Application Form.

The Admit Card shall be prepared at TE and SCERT level which can be downloaded by the Candidate / Institution for appearing the Examination.

NTSE scholarship 2021 time schedule

Online filling up of Application Forms by candidates and submission of hard copies in schools by students: 03.12.2021 to 18.12.2021

Submission of countersigned hard copies of Application Forms by the Headmasters/ Headmistress to the DEOs: 20.12.2021

Validation of Application Forms by District Education Office: 23.12.2021

Download of Admit Cards by the Candidates: 01.01.2022 to 16.01.2022

Date of Examination: 16.01.2022 (Sunday)

However, all activities of the State Level NTS Examination (Stage-I) is stalled till further notice.