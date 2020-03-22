Inter-State Bus Services Stopped in Odisha for Coronavirus Outbreak

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government due to the coronavirus outbreak has stopped inter-state bus services completely till March 31.

The information was provided by the Private Bus Owners’ Association president Debendra Sahu today.

An urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport and it includes including inter-state transport buses.

Interstate bus service have been suspended across the country till March 31.

A decision in this regard was taken today at a high level meeting.