Nowcast warning: Thunderstorm,Rain forecast for some districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Monday have issued thunderstorm and lightning warning along with rain including twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar in the next three hours.

The centre issued Orange warning for the districts of Khordha,Cuttack, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput are likely to experience gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph along with lightning and intense spell of rain within next three hours.

Under its impact, Lightning strike expected in the affected area and water logging in low lying area is likely. People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike, movement may be avoided in the water logging area.

Meanwhile, Yellow warning have been issued for seven districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Rayagada, Nabrangpur, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar during the next three hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.