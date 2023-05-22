Now spot selection admission to be done online in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has made some changes in the spot selection admission process. As per the decision, from now on the spot selection admission of the students will be done through online mode.

In a letter to the General Manager of Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), Raghuram R. Iyer, the Director of Higher Secondary Education said to do the Spot Selection admission through on-line mode instead of previous practice of physical mode registration.

As per the letter, the spot on-line selection information will be shared through WhatsApp or SMS.

“Tracking of BSE (O) passed out candidates those not opted for e-Admission (+2/ITI/Diploma). A SMS will be sent to those mobile numbers for creating awareness,” read the letter.

Field to capture the data of a National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) awardee i.e.

Are you a NMMS awardee: Y/N).

If, Yes: Then NMMS Roll No field must be enable (12 digit/online numeric) (322………….).

Here “3” represents the exam code & “22” represents the State code. It is same for all the Roll Nos.

Applicants have to fill up only the rest of the 9 digits.

After giving NMMS Roll No by the applicants, immediately the name of 8th standard school must be auto fetch from the database shared by the SCERT with the OCAC.

BSE (O) Roll No. logic should be put on the Roll No. field of Common Application Form to avoid any alternation done by the other board applicants.

Further candidate’s data related to the 10th pass Board Name, Year of Pass, Roll No. and Exam type (Regular/ Supplementary) must match with the SAMS database. The applicant will not be able to fill out or submit the CAF if there is mismatch in the given data. However, the system will only let the applicants to update the marks related discrepancy.