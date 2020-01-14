Now Plus-II 1st year students need to secure 33% to be promoted

Bhubaneswar: Henceforth, Plus-II first year students of Odisha need to secure at least 33 percent marks in the examination to be promoted to second year. If they score less than 33% mark in the annual examination, they will be provided with another chance, intimated Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Dash.

The 1st annual exam for Plus Two first year will begin from Feb 15 to 29 and the 2nd clearance exam will be held during May-end, said the Minister.

“Students will have another chance to clear their backlogs if any. If someone fails in the first examination from February 15 to 29, remedial classes would be conducted for them and the second clearance exam will be held in May-end,” the minister said.

The colleges will prepare the question papers and conduct the examination for the 1st year students. They will inform about the results to the directory of the Odisha Higher Secondary education.