Now pay Rs 500 fine for spitting betel juice in RTO office

Rourkela: The habit of spitting betel juice at public places could cost one around Rs 500 from now onwards if other organisation starts following the foot step of Rourkela Regional Transport Office (RTO).

In a notification issued by the Rourkela Regional Transport Officer recently has entitled those who found guilty of spitting tobacco juice on the office premise to pay a fine of Rs 500. The decision has been taken to keep the corridors and building premise neat and clean, the directive says.

The ban on gutkha use will applicable and binding on both the staff of the RTO as well as the general public to maintain the hygienic atmosphere.

Informing on the ban RTO Biswaraj Behera said a sweeper has also been engaged to clean the already stained corners and floors of the office and staffs and visitors have been put under the surveillance of the CCTVs.

Notably, around 0.9 million people are losing their valuable lives due to diseases caused by the consumption of chewable tobacco like ‘khaini’, ‘gutkha’ and ‘zarda’. The same has remained a major cause of mouth cancer in the country also.